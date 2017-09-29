Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane.



Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane. Just prior to the crash, multiple people had called in reporting two disorderly males in the road at the location.



Once on scene, officers discovered the victim had already been transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and all witnesses had already left the scene. The adult male suffered a fracture and a head injury as a result of the collision and due to the head injury the victim sustained, he has not yet been able to give us a statement.

Multiple people called into Crime Check/911 to report the collision and events that led up to the crash, but none of those witnesses stayed at the scene to talk to officers and attempts to reach them have been unsuccessful so far. Anyone with information on this crash or what happened just prior to is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.