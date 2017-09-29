"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before

KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.



The “tumor” turned out to be a toy Playmobil traffic cone he had inhaled at age 7. According to media in England, Baxter had received a Playmobil set for his birthday and somehow ingested the dark orange object.

Baxter said he didn’t recall how it happened. “I don’t remember eating them, but obviously I’ve had it in my mouth, and like the doctor said, I’ve inhaled it. Because normally if you swallow, it goes down the other pipe and passes through you.”



It's been 4 months since the small toy was removed and Baxter's symptoms have drastically improved. Doctors put a write up together in the prestigious British Medical Journal, and say, “While it is a common occurrence for children to accidentally inhale small objects, a case in which the onset of symptoms occurs so long after initial aspiration is unheard of.”



Baxter says he plans to keep the cone so he can pass it on to his grandchildren. Although, he adds he will keep a close eye on it this time so that it doesn't make its way into another child's lung.