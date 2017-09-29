"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before

"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades beforePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection
Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents. People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents. People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries
Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley, Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley, Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.>>
Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire
Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire
SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire. The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units.>>
SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire. The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units.>>
"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before
"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before
KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.>>
KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game
Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game
PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a>>
Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol
Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol
SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol. “Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.” Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team. The protocol was created one-and-a->>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol. “Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.” Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team. The protocol was created one-and-a->>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th.>>
Special delivery: doughnut shop deliveries made by creepy clown
Special delivery: doughnut shop deliveries made by creepy clown
FRISCO, Tex. - It's almost October and the clown craze has made a haunting return. We likely have the 2017 remake of Stephen King's It to thank for that. For anyone with a fear of clowns, Pennywise is what nightmares are made of. Ahead of Halloween, a Texas doughnut shop has introduced a new way you can scare the pants off your Coulrophobic friends (yes, there's a name for the phobia). Hurts Donut in Frisco, Texas lets you send them>>
FRISCO, Tex. - It's almost October and the clown craze has made a haunting return. We likely have the 2017 remake of Stephen King's It to thank for that. For anyone with a fear of clowns, Pennywise is what nightmares are made of. Ahead of Halloween, a Texas doughnut shop has introduced a new way you can scare the pants off your Coulrophobic friends (yes, there's a name for the phobia). Hurts Donut in Frisco, Texas lets you send them>>
Crazy police chase ends on BMX course
Crazy police chase ends on BMX course
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two men are in the Grant County jail, accused of leading police on a chase that took one of the craziest turns you've probably ever seen. It started as a traffic stop but quickly took a turn, as the driver led police on a chase that ended with their best Dukes of Hazzard impression. Spoiler alert; it didn't end well for them. Early Wednesday morning Moses Lake Police Officers tried stopping a black Honda when it when it sped off.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two men are in the Grant County jail, accused of leading police on a chase that took one of the craziest turns you've probably ever seen. It started as a traffic stop but quickly took a turn, as the driver led police on a chase that ended with their best Dukes of Hazzard impression. Spoiler alert; it didn't end well for them. Early Wednesday morning Moses Lake Police Officers tried stopping a black Honda when it when it sped off.>>
Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women
Breast cancer ranks most common cancer diagnosis for women
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world. Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it. Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one." said the former Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus. She added that she's surrounded by family and friends. Her tweet created nationwide coverage of breast cancer from news agencies around the world. Statistics show that each year a quarter million women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,000 will die from it. Doctor Rachel O'Connor at Multi-Care>>