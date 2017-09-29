Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire.

The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units. Crews were able to knock the fire down and saved some residents’ pets, including a cat.

But owners of a dog named Kona, which is the only dog in the complex, say their dog knew something was wrong and got their attention. Kona's owners say they likely would have had no idea about the fire had it not been for the dog.

The Red Cross is helping everyone who was displaced and a nearby church is assisting as well.

No one was hurt.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

    Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-09-29 11:24:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane.  Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane.  Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.

    >>

  • Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case

    Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-09-28 23:57:22 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis 

    >>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-09-29 13:40:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley, Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley, Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.

    >>

  • Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire

    Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-09-29 13:00:10 GMT

    SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire. The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units.

    >>

    SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire. The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units.

    >>

  • "Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before

    "Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before

    Friday, September 29 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-09-29 12:53:54 GMT

    KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.

    >>
    •   