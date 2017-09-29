Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire.

The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units. Crews were able to knock the fire down and saved some residents’ pets, including a cat.

But owners of a dog named Kona, which is the only dog in the complex, say their dog knew something was wrong and got their attention. Kona's owners say they likely would have had no idea about the fire had it not been for the dog.

The Red Cross is helping everyone who was displaced and a nearby church is assisting as well.

No one was hurt.