Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries

Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglariesPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
Accused Freeman shooter told detectives he left shooting decision up to a coin flip
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In documents released on Wednesday, accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe told detectives he decided to commit the crime based on a coin flip. Sharpe told detectives he decided to bring guns to school and shoot students the day before when he flipped a coin. "Heads meant he would do it (shoot students at the school) and tails meant he would not do it and never think about it>>
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection
Plans to slow down traffic at dangerous intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents. People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A serious crash in Spokane sends one woman to the hospital and another driver has been cited for vehicular assault. But neighbors say that intersection is no stranger to accidents. People who live along Crestline and Rowan say they’re both busy streets and people speed along the road. Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a car plowed through Marlene Weller’s front yard. She says this isn’t the first accident she’s>>
MLK Day Bomb Scare ArchivesMLK Day Bomb Scare ArchivesMore>>
-
Local Supremacist Groups Deny Involvement of Planting Bomb
Local Supremacist Groups Deny Involvement of Planting BombCOUER d' ALENE - Members of the White Knights of the KKK in North Idaho say they would never do something as bold as planting a bomb and causing violence at a public event.>>COUER d' ALENE - Members of the White Knights of the KKK in North Idaho say they would never do something as bold as planting a bomb and causing violence at a public event because it wouldn't make any sense for the cause they are fighting.>>
Defense In MLK Bomb Case: Backpack Bomb Might Not Be Viable
Defense In MLK Bomb Case: Backpack Bomb Might Not Be ViableSPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge has ordered authorities at the FBI to conduct multiple tests on makeshift bombs just days before the start of the MLK bomb trial.>>SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge has ordered authorities at the FBI to conduct multiple tests on makeshift bombs just days before the start of trial of a man accused of leaving an improvised explosive device in downtown Spokane.>>
MLK BOMB CASE: Potential Bomb Trial Jury Could Be Asked About KKK
MLK BOMB CASE: Potential Bomb Trial Jury Could Be Asked About KKKSPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Potential jurors in the trial of a man who planted a bomb at Spokane's Martin Luther King Jr. day parade will be asked if they are involved with any hate groups.>>SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Potential jurors in the trial of a man who planted a bomb at Spokane's Martin Luther King Jr. day parade will be asked if they are involved with the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations or any white supremacy group when jury selection begins Sept. 12.>>
Backpack Bomb Trial Expected to Last Three Weeks
Backpack Bomb Trial Expected to Last Three WeeksSPOKANE, Wash. - Attorneys revealed for the first time how long they expect to argue the trial of a man accused of leaving an improvised explosive device in downtown Spokane last January.>>SPOKANE, Wash. - Attorneys revealed for the first time how long they expect to argue the trial of a man accused of leaving an improvised explosive device in downtown Spokane last January.>>
UPDATE: Judge Delays Backpack Bomb Trial
UPDATE: Judge Delays Backpack Bomb TrialSPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge has postponed the trial of a man accused of leaving an explosive device at a parade to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.>>FIRST ON KHQ.COM: A federal judge has postponed the trial of a man accused of leaving an explosive device at a parade to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.>>
Motorcycle Crash Injures MLK Bomb Suspect's Father
Motorcycle Crash Injures MLK Bomb Suspect's FatherCUSICK, Wash. - The Spokesman Review reports 68 year-old Cecil Harpham, the father of MLK Bomb Suspect Kevin Harpham, was injured in a motorcycle crash near Cusick>>CUSICK, Wash. - The Spokesman Review reports 68 year-old Cecil Harpham, the father of MLK Bomb Suspect Kevin Harpham, was injured in a motorcycle crash near Cusick Saturday afternoon.>>