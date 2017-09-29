Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities arrest 3 in 3 connected early morning marijuana shop burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. 

According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley, Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.

A quick thinking city dispatcher is actually the one who alerted Spokane Police to be on alert after the first two burglaries occurred, thinking the suspects could be headed to Spokane to commit the same crime. Sure enough, the suspects struck again a short time later. An officer patrolling the north Spokane area happened to catch the suspects trying to escape through a broken window at the Cannabis and Glass store.

Two of the suspects were apprehended immediately while the third suspect took off on foot. A K9 unit was brought in and the 3rd suspect was located and arrested a short time later.

Authorities say in total, a felony amount of marijuana was stolen from all three locations, which means the suspects took at least $2,000 worth.
 

