Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of the two adult male suspects involved in a commercial burglary in N. Spokane Friday morning. Nathanael I Kilborn (19), Michael L Swanson (20), and a juvenile male were arrested and booked for 2nd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Theft, and 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief for the burglary that happened at Cannabis and Glass in the 600 block of east Francis.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.



According to Spokane Police, one attempted burglary and two successful break-ins occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. Late Thursday night, authorities were contacted about suspects attempting to break in to a pot shop in Spokane Valley and then successfully breaking into the Cannabis and Glass store in the 9400 block of east Trent. By the time authorities responded to those two locations, the suspects had already left the scene.



Spokane Police finally caught up to the three suspects (two adult males and one juvenile male) at the Cannabis and Glass store at Francis and Standard in north Spokane.



A quick thinking Spokane Police Dispatcher, Trevor Berg, is actually the one who alerted Spokane Police to be on alert after the first two incidents occurred, thinking the suspects could be headed to Spokane to commit the same crime. Sure enough, the suspects struck again a short time later. An officer patrolling the north Spokane area happened to catch the suspects trying to escape through a broken window at the Cannabis and Glass store in the 600 block of East Francis.



One of the suspects was apprehended immediately, while the two other suspects took off on foot. A second suspect was located a short time later and then a K9 unit was brought in to track the 3rd suspect who fled but was unsuccessful.



Officers were able to determine who the third, juvenile male suspect was. An officer called his phone and convinced him to give up his location. He was arrested at the Taco Bell in the 6600 block of north Division just after 3:00am.



Authorities say in total, a felony amount of marijuana was stolen from all three locations, which means the suspects took at least $2,000 worth.



The owner of the store responded to the scene and was able to pull up surveillance footage from the Francis burglary as well as the burglary at his other store in Spokane County in the 9400 block of east Trent that occurred just after midnight. From what was initially reviewed, at least two of the three males arrested for the Francis incident were involved in the incident on Trent. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the other incidents and additional charges are anticipated.

SPD Officers towed Swanson’s vehicle and will later execute a search warrant on that vehicle in order to determine if there is additional evidence inside from all three incidents. There were products from both the north and Millwood Cannabis and Glass stores located near Swanson’s vehicle at the time he was detained.

This incident is an excellent representation of how all the units in the Spokane Police Department utilize information gathered across jurisdictions to aid in apprehending criminals quickly and safely.

Swanson and Kilborn will be in court at 1:30 today.