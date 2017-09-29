Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit

Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permitPosted: Updated:
Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
U.S. diplomats and family members suffer from possible "sonic health attacks" in Cuba
WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Cuba's top diplomat, U.S. officials said, as the United States is seeking answers about mysterious "attacks" on its diplomats in Havana. Tillerson's meeting Tuesday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez marks the highest-level diplomatic contact between the two countries since the start of President Donald Trump's administration in January.>>
Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game
PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a>>
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia resident has received a permit to place a Black Lives Matter flag in her backyard after a county attorney determined officials could not remove or lower a Confederate flag that's visible over Interstate 95.>>
Owners say dog saved them from West Seattle fire
SEATTLE - People living in a West Seattle apartment complex say their dog saved their lives by waking them up and alerting them to a fire. The two-alarm fire at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street was called in to dispatchers at 1 a.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the flames started on the outside of the first floor and then spread quickly, consuming six units.>>
"Lung tumor" in 47-year-old man turns out to be small toy traffic cone inhaled decades before
KHQ.COM - 47-year-old Paul Baxter of England feared the worst when coughing attacks, excessive mucus and an overall feeling of being unwell landed him at the doctor's office, getting the news that he most likely had a tumor growing in his lung according to X-ray images. Baxter, a smoker feared he had cancer, so you can imagine his relief when a camera probe showed there was actually something much different in his lung.>>
Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane. Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.>>
Spokane Public Schools reviews threat assessment protocol
SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to the shooting at Freeman High School two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools have reviewed their Threat Assessment Protocol. “Thus far it’s been a solid plan,” said Student Services Coordinator, Chris Moore. “That’s what we’ve determined and we haven’t made a lot of changes to it.” Moore and dozens of other staff within SPS make up the Threat Assessment Team. The protocol was created one-and-a->>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 28th.>>
