Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.

Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

"There were 3 people in the truck, 2 adults and a child," Isaacson wrote on her Facebook page.

She says as the two adults worked to get the child out, she went searching for a fire extinguisher, but couldn't find one.

Then she says she noticed one inside a closed coffee shop.

"I can see the truck, flames are now also coming from underneath, by the rear driver side tire, and I cant see the people at all... I returned to the glass door after concluding there were not any other extinguishers," Isaacson said. "I grabbed a "t" post from my truck, and broke a hole in the door just large enough to get to the extinguisher. I got the fire put out, and everyone safe, before the 911 call was completed."

The entire thing happened in about three minutes, Isaacson said.

But what happened next shocked her.

Isaacson said a responding Washington State Patrol Trooper told her she would need to pay to replace the glass door or she would be charged with burglary.

"A child's life was in danger and I'm being threatened with burglary charges over a fire extinguisher," Isaacson posted.

WSP says they will be reviewing the way this case was handled with the trooper, adding they are grateful for Isaacson’s courageous effort to help save the child.

The Washington State Patrol said their trooper did talk to Isaacson about who would be responsible and the consequences, according to KOMO News. They said so far, no charges have been filed, and it appears they most likely won't be.

Responding to criticism on their Facebook page, the coffee shop, Red Mountain Coffee responded:

"Red Mountain Coffee is only a tenant in a WSDOT owned building. The WSDOT has taken on the responsibility of repairing the door. As far as we know, nobody has asked the Good Samaritan to cover the costs of repair, nor have they been charged with anything. Any further questions regarding this incident can be directed towards the WSDOT."