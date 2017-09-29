Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying t - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

Posted: Updated:
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -

A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. 

Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames. 

"There were 3 people in the truck, 2 adults and a child," Isaacson wrote on her Facebook page. 

She says as the two adults worked to get the child out, she went searching for a fire extinguisher, but couldn't find one.

Then she says she noticed one inside a closed coffee shop. 

"I can see the truck, flames are now also coming from underneath, by the rear driver side tire, and I cant see the people at all... I returned to the glass door after concluding there were not any other extinguishers," Isaacson said. "I grabbed a "t" post from my truck, and broke a hole in the door just large enough to get to the extinguisher. I got the fire put out, and everyone safe, before the 911 call was completed."

The entire thing happened in about three minutes, Isaacson said. 

But what happened next shocked her. 

Isaacson said a responding Washington State Patrol Trooper told her she would need to pay to replace the glass door or she would be charged with burglary. 

"A child's life was in danger and I'm being threatened with burglary charges over a fire extinguisher," Isaacson posted. 

WSP says they will be reviewing the way this case was handled with the trooper, adding they are grateful for Isaacson’s courageous effort to help save the child.

The Washington State Patrol said their trooper did talk to Isaacson about who would be responsible and the consequences, according to KOMO News. They said so far, no charges have been filed, and it appears they most likely won't be. 

Responding to criticism on their Facebook page, the coffee shop, Red Mountain Coffee responded: 

"Red Mountain Coffee is only a tenant in a WSDOT owned building. The WSDOT has taken on the responsibility of repairing the door. As far as we know, nobody has asked the Good Samaritan to cover the costs of repair, nor have they been charged with anything. Any further questions regarding this incident can be directed towards the WSDOT."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:02:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,

    >>

  • Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

    Spokane Police ask for help locating suspect in serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-09-29 11:24:48 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane.  Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect vehicle in a serious hit and run collision that happened this evening in downtown Spokane.  Thursday night just before 8:30pm, Spokane Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 4th and Maple in downtown Spokane.

    >>

  • The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:39:22 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • U.S. diplomats and family members suffer from possible "sonic health attacks" in Cuba

    U.S. diplomats and family members suffer from possible "sonic health attacks" in Cuba

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:56:52 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Cuba's top diplomat, U.S. officials said, as the United States is seeking answers about mysterious "attacks" on its diplomats in Havana. Tillerson's meeting Tuesday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez marks the highest-level diplomatic contact between the two countries since the start of President Donald Trump's administration in January.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Cuba's top diplomat, U.S. officials said, as the United States is seeking answers about mysterious "attacks" on its diplomats in Havana. Tillerson's meeting Tuesday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez marks the highest-level diplomatic contact between the two countries since the start of President Donald Trump's administration in January.

    >>

  • Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:37:55 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a 

    >>

  • Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

    Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:06:04 GMT

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.  Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

    >>

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.  Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

    >>
    •   