Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver. Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.>>
Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Man exonerated after 14 years on death row charged in case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who spent 20 years in an Idaho prison, including 14 years on death row, for murder before being exonerated is facing new charges. KTVB-TV reports Donald Manuel Paradis was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault. The victim told police he was in an argument with Paradis inside the suspect's Boise home, culminating in Paradis pulling out a gun and pressing to the back of the victim's head. Lawyers for Paradis>>
Librarian rejects Dr. Seuss books donated by First Lady Melania Trump
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn't have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump. Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district. The librarian's school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from>>
Disco lights tip officer off to illegal smoke session
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The 70’s made a brief appearance in Moses Lake last night. While on patrol around 10 pm on Rose Avenue, an officer noticed an occupied van in an empty church parking lot. Since there was no activity going on at the church, this got the officer’s attention. What really drew him in though, and took him back to his youth, was the disco ball rotating inside the van. When the doors of the van opened, Moses Lake Police>>
Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated Bennett
LAS VEGAS - The head of Las Vegas police says officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that reviews of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that officers racially profiled Bennett or used excessive force.>>
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver. Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.>>
Massive Yosemite rock falls don't deter climbers
Health secretary price resigns amid travel flap
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.>>
AARP talks to IRS scammer in new Washington "Unmasking the Imposters" Campaign
Jayesh Dubey, a 19-year-old from Mumbai, India worked in one of the largest IRS scam boiler rooms in the world. Jayesh was unemployed and jumped at the opportunity at a call center answering calls from America. The job offered a starting salary of 16,000 rupees a month (about $250), plus commissions, which is 6-times more than what anyone else was offering.>>
U.S. diplomats and family members suffer from possible "sonic health attacks" in Cuba
WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Cuba's top diplomat, U.S. officials said, as the United States is seeking answers about mysterious "attacks" on its diplomats in Havana. Tillerson's meeting Tuesday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez marks the highest-level diplomatic contact between the two countries since the start of President Donald Trump's administration in January.>>
Safety a top priority ahead of WSU, USC game
PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar football fans have waited a long time for this. Washington State University and the University of Southern California Trojans have not met since their 2014 date at Martin Stadium. WSU lost, but Friday night under the lights of Martin Stadium is a chance at redemption. Friday southbound 195 is going to be packed with fans making the pilgrimage to Pullman. “We are anticipating the crowd it's going to be a>>
Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
