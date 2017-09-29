Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

Some Seattle Seahawks fans are heated after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.

Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared over 6,000 times and angered a lot of people.

Take a look:

The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay inside the locker room last Sunday.

"Last week was about making a statement, and I think moving forward, it's about making a difference," head coach Pete Carroll said.

What happened inside that locker room Sunday? Contrary to what the "Vets for Trump" post implies, it certainly wasn't flag burning.

KHQ took a closer look at the image of Bennett, discovering that it was photoshopped.

The original photo was posted January 3, 2016 on the official Seattle Seahawks twitter page with the caption: "What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance. #SEAvsAZ."

Here is a look at the original image, before it was retouched:

What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance.#SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/qJoVyG6ZM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 4, 2016

Someone took the original and added in the burning flag after the fact. To an untrained eye it could look legitimate, and has fooled a great deal of people.

The top comment on the photoshopped post is from a veteran who writes:

" You may be a bad man on the football field...but burning the Flag that I shed my blood to honor would be just cause to whack you upside your ignorant disrespectful head....that isn't a threat...burn it in my presence and it is a promise. 70 year old 100% Disabled Veteran...US ARMY RETIRED.....service to My Country...something you jackleg wouldn't know anything about...."

Other commenters called out the group for the fake photo, writing:

"If you zoom in you can tell it's photoshopped. No smoke is also a tale tale sign it's fake! Vets for Trump, I'd expect higher standards than this BS!"

As of Friday afternoon, the post still has not been taken down from the group's page.