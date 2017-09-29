Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
@trumpvet Facebook page @trumpvet Facebook page

Some Seattle Seahawks fans are heated after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. 

Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared over 6,000 times and angered a lot of people. 

Take a look:

The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay inside the locker room last Sunday.

"Last week was about making a statement, and I think moving forward, it's about making a difference," head coach Pete Carroll said.

What happened inside that locker room Sunday? Contrary to what the "Vets for Trump" post implies, it certainly wasn't flag burning.

KHQ took a closer look at the image of Bennett, discovering that it was photoshopped.

The original photo was posted January 3, 2016 on the official Seattle Seahawks twitter page with the caption: "What do you do in the victory locker room? You victory dance. #SEAvsAZ."

Here is a look at the original image, before it was retouched: 

Someone took the original and added in the burning flag after the fact. To an untrained eye it could look legitimate, and has fooled a great deal of people.

The top comment on the photoshopped post is from a veteran who writes:

" You may be a bad man on the football field...but burning the Flag that I shed my blood to honor would be just cause to whack you upside your ignorant disrespectful head....that isn't a threat...burn it in my presence and it is a promise. 70 year old 100% Disabled Veteran...US ARMY RETIRED.....service to My Country...something you jackleg wouldn't know anything about...."

Other commenters called out the group for the fake photo, writing:

"If you zoom in you can tell it's photoshopped. No smoke is also a tale tale sign it's fake! Vets for Trump, I'd expect higher standards than this BS!"

As of Friday afternoon, the post still has not been taken down from the group's page.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

    Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:06:04 GMT

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.  Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

    >>

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.  Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run

    UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:33:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver.  Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver.  Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.

    >>

  • Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:02:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Disco lights tip officer off to illegal smoke session

    Disco lights tip officer off to illegal smoke session

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:48:24 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept. Facebook pageMoses Lake Police Dept. Facebook page

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The 70’s made a brief appearance in Moses Lake last night. While on patrol around 10 pm on Rose Avenue, an officer noticed an occupied van in an empty church parking lot. Since there was no activity going on at the church, this got the officer’s attention. What really drew him in though, and took him back to his youth, was the disco ball rotating inside the van. When the doors of the van opened, Moses Lake Police 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The 70’s made a brief appearance in Moses Lake last night. While on patrol around 10 pm on Rose Avenue, an officer noticed an occupied van in an empty church parking lot. Since there was no activity going on at the church, this got the officer’s attention. What really drew him in though, and took him back to his youth, was the disco ball rotating inside the van. When the doors of the van opened, Moses Lake Police 

    >>

  • Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated Bennett

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:39:14 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - The head of Las Vegas police says officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that reviews of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that officers racially profiled Bennett or used excessive force. 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - The head of Las Vegas police says officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that reviews of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that officers racially profiled Bennett or used excessive force. 

    >>

  • Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:24:01 GMT
    @trumpvet Facebook page@trumpvet Facebook page

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>
    •   