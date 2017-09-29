Disco lights tip officer off to illegal smoke session - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Disco lights tip officer off to illegal smoke session

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Moses Lake Police Dept. Facebook page Moses Lake Police Dept. Facebook page
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

The 70’s made a brief comeback in Moses Lake Thursday night.

While on patrol, an officer noticed an occupied van in an empty church parking lot on Rose Avenue. There were no activities going on at the church that evening, so the van immediately caught the officer’s attention.

What really drew him in though, and 'took him back to his youth,' was the disco ball rotating inside the van. As the doors of the van opened, Moses Lake Police say the officer was enveloped in 'a Cheech and Chong size marijuana smoke cloud.'

Once the smoke cleared, the officer found four people, three of whom were under age, inside the van. Also inside the van was marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the disco ball and some snacks.

The van was impounded pending a search warrant. The four were released, and charges are expected to be filed after the search warrant is served.

Moses Lake Police want to remind everyone that while marijuana is legal, it is illegal for those under age 21 to consume. And, generally, flashing disco lights in an empty parking lot are a really good way to make sure the cops don’t drive past your illegal activity.

  Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:06:04 GMT

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday.  Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.

  UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:33:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver.  Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.

  Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:02:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.  According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:48:24 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:24:01 GMT
