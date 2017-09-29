Cops: Gun owner stops knife-wielding skateboarder in Oregon

(AP) - Police in Lebanon, Oregon, say a man pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife.

Authorities told KPTV the incident happened Thursday night, when the 30-year-old skateboarder -Michael Van Gelder - got into a confrontation with a driver.

A witness with a concealed carry permit saw what was happening and drew his weapon. He ordered the skateboarder to drop the knife.

Police say the skateboarder tried to run, but was stopped by the driver and the gun owner. They say the skateboarder struck the driver, who sustained a minor injury.

Court records list Van Gelder as a resident of Stevenson, Washington. He was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of assault, menacing, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

He had not retained a lawyer or been appointed one as of early Friday afternoon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/29/2017 2:53:14 PM (GMT -7:00)