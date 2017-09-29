Deer in the headlights: Burglars caught on wildlife camera

(AP) - Like deer trapped in the headlights, two burglars have been captured by an outdoor wildlife camera in South Carolina.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says a homeowner's camera recorded images of the thieves, who are accused of stealing a second camera from the home and electronics from other homes. Matthews said an officer from another county and a resident identified the men, one of whom was recorded urinating off the front porch of a home.

Matthews says 34-year-old Shondale Ingham and 48-year-old Sandy Tarte are each charged with five counts of burglary. Court records didn't indicate whether they had attorneys.

This story has been corrected to reflect that images recovered by authorities came from one camera, not two.

9/29/2017 3:11:54 PM (GMT -7:00)