Evacuation notices lifted as threat of wildfire subsides

(AP) - All evacuation notices are being lifted on Friday as a massive fire burning in central Washington no longer threatens homes and private property.

The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center says the blaze that began Aug. 11 continues to burn in remote and extremely rugged terrain along the fire's northern perimeter northwest of Cle Elum but no longer threatens communities.

Authorities say firefighting efforts and cooler fall weather have slowed the fire's growth. About 40 percent is contained. Fire officials will continue to monitor the blaze until rain and snowfall extinguishes the fire.

The wildfire has scorched more than 57 square miles (147 sq. kilometers). It was started by multiple lightning strikes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/29/2017 7:39:17 AM (GMT -7:00)