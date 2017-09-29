Family feud: Brothers in law at odds over WSU vs USC game - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family feud: Brothers in law at odds over WSU vs USC game

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

On Friday afternoon, dozens of WSU fans waited outside The Bookie bookstore at Washington State University's campus in Spokane. They waited for a bus to take them to Pullman for the big game against the USC Trojans.

Although, not all the fans waiting in line, were WSU fans. "Every family has their cross to bear in life. A USC brother-in-law is mine," said WSU Cougs fan Kyle Weir.

Weir came with his brother-in-law David Olson. Olson happens to be a Trojan. If you met them, you would know that they're both clearly rivals. "I'm taking this bus because when USC loses, and my brother-in-law was going to drive home, I didn't want him crying in the dark. I told him it would be safer if we took the bus," said Weir.

Though, Olson is saying, not so fast! "I think we will see on the scoreboard at the end of the game how wrong Kyle is," said Olson.

Olson's visiting from California. They were together for the last match-up as well in 2014. "It was rather enjoyable," said Olson. "It was a long drive back (because) we lost but I told David, we are going to win this time. The Cougs look good!" said Weir.

But who knows what will happen. Only the scoreboard will decide the future ride back for these guys.

