SPS considers sex ed curriculum by Planned Parenthood

Spokane Public Schools will be considering a sex education curriculum developed by Planned Parenthood sometime within the next few months.

The curriculum is called "Get Real." It would teach kids from 6th through 9th grade about sex education.

"This is a curriculum that seems to be very, very youth empowering," said Rachel Todd, the Director of Education for Planned Parenthood. She's read through all of the material. "It's based off of social, emotional learning," she says.

For example, in the 6th grade workbook, students would learn about resources, ways to refuse, and fill out peer pressure and decision making homework.

However, a sex education curriculum developed by Planned Parenthood fired up a storm on the KHQ Facebook page. One viewer wrote, "Planned Parenthood has no place in the school system." While another viewer said, "This is a fantastic idea."

"I'm deeply concerned," said John Repsold. Repsold has been a pastor in Spokane for the past 25 years. He's part of a committee that works with the Spokane Public school board. "I'm opposed to it both for the content of the curriculum, what it puts in and what it leaves out and also for the organization that has produced the curriculum," he said.

He says the curriculum could significantly change. "I think it gets very graphic. I think it sexualizes the students a lot," Repsold said. Repsold says he has kids himself that all went through the SPS system and if they were still in school, he says he'd opt them out.

So what's next? Spokane Public Schools says to expect a vote on this in the next couple months.

To be clear, Spokane Public Schools already has curriculum in place because it's required by law: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Domain/5111