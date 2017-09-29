Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection

Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersectionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run
UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver. Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver. Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit
Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia resident has received a permit to place a Black Lives Matter flag in her backyard after a county attorney determined officials could not remove or lower a Confederate flag that's visible over Interstate 95.>>
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia resident has received a permit to place a Black Lives Matter flag in her backyard after a county attorney determined officials could not remove or lower a Confederate flag that's visible over Interstate 95. The Confederate flag is on private property but can be seen by interstate drivers. Susan Kosior, who is white, says the Confederate flag sends a poor message.>>
Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries
Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family feud: Brothers in law at odds over WSU vs USC game
Family feud: Brothers in law at odds over WSU vs USC game
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday afternoon, dozens of WSU fans waited outside The Bookie bookstore at Washington State University's campus in Spokane. They waited for a bus to take them to Pullman for the big game against the USC Trojans. Although, not all the fans waiting in line, were WSU fans. "Every family has their cross to bear in life. A USC brother-in-law is mine," said WSU Cougs fan Kyle Weir. Weir came with his brother-in->>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday afternoon, dozens of WSU fans waited outside The Bookie bookstore at Washington State University's campus in Spokane. They waited for a bus to take them to Pullman for the big game against the USC Trojans. Although, not all the fans waiting in line, were WSU fans. "Every family has their cross to bear in life. A USC brother-in-law is mine," said WSU Cougs fan Kyle Weir. Weir came with his brother-in->>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
SPS considers sex ed curriculum by Planned Parenthood
SPS considers sex ed curriculum by Planned Parenthood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be considering a sex education curriculum developed by Planned Parenthood sometime within the next few months. The curriculum is called "Get Real." It would teach kids from 6th through 9th grade about sex education. "This is a curriculum that seems to be very, very youth empowering," said Rachel Todd, the Director of Education for Planned Parenthood. She's read through all of the>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be considering a sex education curriculum developed by Planned Parenthood sometime within the next few months. The curriculum is called "Get Real." It would teach kids from 6th through 9th grade about sex education. "This is a curriculum that seems to be very, very youth empowering," said Rachel Todd, the Director of Education for Planned Parenthood. She's read through all of the>>
Patriots fans burn team gear over NFL kneeling protests
Patriots fans burn team gear over NFL kneeling protests
SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend's game. More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday night to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs. Mark Shane says he organized the event on his front lawn>>
SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend's game. More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday night to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs. Mark Shane says he organized the event on his front lawn>>
Evacuation notices lifted as threat of wildfire subsides
Evacuation notices lifted as threat of wildfire subsides
CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) - All evacuation notices are being lifted on Friday as a massive fire burning in central Washington no longer threatens homes and private property. The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center says the blaze that began Aug. 11 continues to burn in remote and extremely rugged terrain along the fire's northern perimeter northwest of Cle Elum but no longer threatens communities. Authorities say firefighting efforts and>>
CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) - All evacuation notices are being lifted on Friday as a massive fire burning in central Washington no longer threatens homes and private property. The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center says the blaze that began Aug. 11 continues to burn in remote and extremely rugged terrain along the fire's northern perimeter northwest of Cle Elum but no longer threatens communities. Authorities say firefighting efforts and>>
Pullman welcomes ride share companies Uber, Lyft
Pullman welcomes ride share companies Uber, Lyft
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police announced this week that rides hare companies Uber and Lyft are now licensed to start operating in the city. The companies already operate in larger cities such as Seattle,Tacoma, and Spokane. Pullman Police say that having Uber and Lyft will provide safe and sober transportation for students and visiting sports fans. Remember: Cougs don't let Cougs drink and drive!>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police announced this week that rides hare companies Uber and Lyft are now licensed to start operating in the city. The companies already operate in larger cities such as Seattle,Tacoma, and Spokane. Pullman Police say that having Uber and Lyft will provide safe and sober transportation for students and visiting sports fans. Remember: Cougs don't let Cougs drink and drive!>>
FAA bans drone flights near major US landmarks
FAA bans drone flights near major US landmarks
NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. The FAA announced the no-fly drone zones at 10 Department of the Interior sites on Thursday. They take effect Oct. 5. The restricted sites also include Boston National Historical Park, Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park and Jefferson>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. The FAA announced the no-fly drone zones at 10 Department of the Interior sites on Thursday. They take effect Oct. 5. The restricted sites also include Boston National Historical Park, Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park and Jefferson>>
Deer in the headlights: Burglars caught on wildlife camera
Deer in the headlights: Burglars caught on wildlife camera
CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) - Like deer trapped in the headlights, two burglars have been captured by an outdoor wildlife camera in South Carolina. Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says a homeowner's camera recorded images of the thieves, who are accused of stealing a second camera from the home and electronics from other homes. Matthews said an officer from another county and a resident identified the men, one of whom was recorded>>
CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) - Like deer trapped in the headlights, two burglars have been captured by an outdoor wildlife camera in South Carolina. Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says a homeowner's camera recorded images of the thieves, who are accused of stealing a second camera from the home and electronics from other homes. Matthews said an officer from another county and a resident identified the men, one of whom was recorded>>
Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January
Montana minimum wage increasing to $8.30 an hour in January
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1. State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 1.939 percent between August 2016 and August 2017. The state minimum wage is increased by that percentage, rounded to the nearest five cents. Gov. Steve>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's minimum wage is increasing 15 cents an hour to $8.30 on Jan. 1. State law requires the Department of Labor and Industry to adjust the minimum wage based on the rate of inflation. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 1.939 percent between August 2016 and August 2017. The state minimum wage is increased by that percentage, rounded to the nearest five cents. Gov. Steve>>
Cops: Gun owner stops knife-wielding skateboarder in Oregon
Cops: Gun owner stops knife-wielding skateboarder in Oregon
LEBANON, Ore. (AP) - Police in Lebanon, Oregon, say a man pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife. Authorities told KPTV the incident happened Thursday night, when the 30-year-old skateboarder -Michael Van Gelder - got into a confrontation with a driver. A witness with a concealed carry permit saw what was happening and drew his weapon. He ordered the skateboarder to drop the knife. Police say the>>
LEBANON, Ore. (AP) - Police in Lebanon, Oregon, say a man pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife. Authorities told KPTV the incident happened Thursday night, when the 30-year-old skateboarder -Michael Van Gelder - got into a confrontation with a driver. A witness with a concealed carry permit saw what was happening and drew his weapon. He ordered the skateboarder to drop the knife. Police say the>>