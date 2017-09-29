Lewiston Police ask for help catching mail thief

Lewiston Police Department are asking for the public's help locating 25-year-old Saxon Lindsay after he was caught on video at a local bank cashing a stolen check.

The check was one of many taken from mailboxes nearby the 700 block of Preston.

Police say it appears the check had been 'washed' and altered from the original payee and cashed by Mr. Lindsay.

At this time, there are at least 5 known victims whose checks were stolen and had been altered and cashed in the last few days.

Police are asking residents in the area who may have left filled out checks to be mailed in their mailboxes to call and verify with the business or person who was the payee that the received the check and it was cashed for the correct amount.

Lindsay was last seen in a red Chevrolet 4X4 pickup with Illinois plates.

If you have any information on where Lindsay could be, or believe you are a victim of this crime and haven't spoken to police, call LPD at (208) 746-0171.