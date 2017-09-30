Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car. 

The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault. 

Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. 

