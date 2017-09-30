WSU, USC tied heading into 2nd half of game

WSU, USC tied heading into 2nd half of gamePosted: Updated:
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Woman says she was threatened with burglary charges for trying to help rescue child from burning truck on Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - A woman could face charges after she broke into a Snoqualmie Pass business to get a fire extinguisher as a pickup with a child inside went up in flames on Sunday. Tequila Isaacson says she stopped at the WSDOT rest stop on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday and says a pickup truck towing another pickup truck burst into flames.>>
The scariest drug you have never heard of is making its way to our region
MISSOULA, Mont. - 91 people die every day in this country because of opioid overdoses. It's a group of drugs that includes everything from heroin to prescription pain killers to elephant tranquilizers. Now drug dealers are making a deadly mixture of these drugs that's being called "gray death." It's so strong you don't have to take it to be at risk. Gray death is a deadly new drug that puts first responders at risk.>>
Woman objects to Confederate flag, gets own flag permit
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia resident has received a permit to place a Black Lives Matter flag in her backyard after a county attorney determined officials could not remove or lower a Confederate flag that's visible over Interstate 95. The Confederate flag is on private property but can be seen by interstate drivers. Susan Kosior, who is white, says the Confederate flag sends a poor message.>>
UPDATE: Spokane Police located driver in downtown hit and run
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they received an anonymous tip with the location of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run collision at 4th and Maple Thursday night. Officers located the vehicle and a person who was identified as the driver. Officers seized the vehicle as evidence.>>
Police arrest three suspects connected to early morning marijuana shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three suspects are behind bars this morning after multiple burglaries at marijuana shops in Spokane Valley and north Spokane. According to Spokane Police, three burglaries occurred overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. After two burglaries at pot shops in Spokane Valley,>>
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
WSU, USC tied heading into 2nd half of gameThe Washington State Cougars and the University of Southern California head into the second half of tonight's big game with a tied score, 17-17. The Cougars are hosting the Trojans at Martin Stadium in Pullman, hungry for a win. >>The Washington State Cougars and the University of Southern California head into the second half of tonight's big game with a tied score, 17-17. The Cougars are hosting the Trojans at Martin Stadium in Pullman, hungry for a win. >>
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersectionThe intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car. The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault. Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>The intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car. The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault. Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>
Lewiston Police ask for help catching mail thief
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police Department are asking for the public's help locating 25-year-old Saxon Lindsay after he was caught on video at a local bank cashing a stolen check. The check was one of many taken from mailboxes nearby the 700 block of Preston. Police say it appears the check had been 'washed' and altered from the original payee and cashed by Mr. Lindsay. At this time, there are at least 5 known victims whose>>
NBA suggests to teams unity ideas, reminds of anthem rule
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - The NBA is recommending teams address fans or show videos expressing themes of unity before their first home games, while reminding them of the rule that players must stand for the national anthem. A memo was sent to teams Friday, a day after Commissioner Adam Silver said he expected players would stand for the anthem . In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum>>
Family feud: Brothers in law at odds over WSU vs USC game
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday afternoon, dozens of WSU fans waited outside The Bookie bookstore at Washington State University's campus in Spokane. They waited for a bus to take them to Pullman for the big game against the USC Trojans. Although, not all the fans waiting in line, were WSU fans. "Every family has their cross to bear in life. A USC brother-in-law is mine," said WSU Cougs fan Kyle Weir. Weir came with his brother-in->>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
SPS considers sex ed curriculum by Planned Parenthood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be considering a sex education curriculum developed by Planned Parenthood sometime within the next few months. The curriculum is called "Get Real." It would teach kids from 6th through 9th grade about sex education. "This is a curriculum that seems to be very, very youth empowering," said Rachel Todd, the Director of Education for Planned Parenthood. She's read through all of the>>
Patriots fans burn team gear over NFL kneeling protests
SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend's game. More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday night to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs. Mark Shane says he organized the event on his front lawn>>
Evacuation notices lifted as threat of wildfire subsides
CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) - All evacuation notices are being lifted on Friday as a massive fire burning in central Washington no longer threatens homes and private property. The Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center says the blaze that began Aug. 11 continues to burn in remote and extremely rugged terrain along the fire's northern perimeter northwest of Cle Elum but no longer threatens communities. Authorities say firefighting efforts and>>