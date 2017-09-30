Police: Man hid camera to film naked women in park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Man hid camera to film naked women in park

Posted: Updated:
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -

Authorities say a man was arrested for setting up a hidden camera in a state park in Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reports Gregory Ward was arrested Thursday on suspicion of voyeurism.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says Ward set up the camera to film women in the shower.

Undersheriff Jeff Parks says in August, a female camper at Larrabee State Park found a hidden camera under a bench in a unisex or family shower and turned it over to park officials.

Detectives examined the camera memory and say Ward was captured setting up the camera in a home at a different location. Parks says Ward had recorded a female friend at that home.

Parks says Ward told detectives he placed the camera in the park shower to film the same friend.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

