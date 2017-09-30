'SNL' gears up for new season launch with Gosling, Jay-Z - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'SNL' gears up for new season launch with Gosling, Jay-Z

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Saturday Night Live/Facebook Photo: Saturday Night Live/Facebook
NEW YORK, NY -

 "Saturday Night Live" kicks off its new season with Ryan Gosling as host, Jay-Z as the musical guest - and pretty likely some jokes at the expense of the White House.

The sketch comedy show starts up again Saturday and is hoping to build off one of its most-watched seasons in more than two decades thanks to Alec Baldwin's turn as President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy's appearances as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Both actors recently won Emmys for their work, as did Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on the show.

The 90-minute show is now entering its 43rd season. It has grown so popular that it spun off the half-hour "Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Summer Edition" while the main show was on break.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:24:01 GMT
    @trumpvet Facebook page@trumpvet Facebook page

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>

  • Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection

    Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:48:54 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car.  The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road.  The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.  Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected.  The crash is still under investigation. 

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car.  The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road.  The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.  Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected.  The crash is still under investigation. 

    >>

  • Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection

    Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection

    Saturday, September 30 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-09-30 04:10:34 GMT
    The intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car.  The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault.  Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>
    The intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car.  The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault.  Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Report: Welsh climber killed in Yosemite tried to save wife

    Report: Welsh climber killed in Yosemite tried to save wife

    Saturday, September 30 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-30 19:03:50 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife. The Times says Andrew Foster's wife, Lucy, told her husband's aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world. 

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife. The Times says Andrew Foster's wife, Lucy, told her husband's aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world. 

    >>

  • Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Saturday, September 30 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-09-30 18:57:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Division.  Troopers on scene say a group of five motorcyclists were following a car too closely Saturday morning when the crash happened. When the driver of a car in front of the motorcyclists hit the brakes while coming up to a disabled car on the side of the highway, the five motorcyclists ran into the back of the car. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Division.  Troopers on scene say a group of five motorcyclists were following a car too closely Saturday morning when the crash happened. When the driver of a car in front of the motorcyclists hit the brakes while coming up to a disabled car on the side of the highway, the five motorcyclists ran into the back of the car. 

    >>

  • Woman arrested in death of mother killed with crossbow

    Woman arrested in death of mother killed with crossbow

    Saturday, September 30 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-09-30 18:21:32 GMT

    PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan, of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.

    >>

    PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan, of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.

    >>
    •   