'SNL' gears up for new season launch with Gosling, Jay-Z

Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
WSU wins against USC, 30-27
The Washington State Cougars and the University of Southern California head into the second half of tonight's big game with a tied score, 17-17. The Cougars are hosting the Trojans at Martin Stadium in Pullman, hungry for a win.>>
Vegas sheriff: No evidence officers mistreated Bennett
LAS VEGAS - The head of Las Vegas police says officers acted appropriately and professionally detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that reviews of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that officers racially profiled Bennett or used excessive force.>>
Report: Welsh climber killed in Yosemite tried to save wife
LONDON (AP) - A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife. The Times says Andrew Foster's wife, Lucy, told her husband's aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Division. Troopers on scene say a group of five motorcyclists were following a car too closely Saturday morning when the crash happened. When the driver of a car in front of the motorcyclists hit the brakes while coming up to a disabled car on the side of the highway, the five motorcyclists ran into the back of the car.>>
Woman arrested in death of mother killed with crossbow
PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan, of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.>>
'SNL' gears up for new season launch with Gosling, Jay-Z
NEW YORK (AP) - "Saturday Night Live" kicks off its new season with Ryan Gosling as host, Jay-Z as the musical guest - and pretty likely some jokes at the expense of the White House. The sketch comedy show starts up again Saturday and is hoping to build off one of its most-watched seasons in more than two decades thanks to Alec Baldwin's turn as President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy's appearances as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.>>
Dead vet's long-lost dog tag found amid hurricane debris
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A dead Vietnam veteran's dog tag has been found miles from his home amid Hurricane Irma debris and returned to his widow. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that George Platt's long-lost Navy dog tag was found recently by a postal carrier amid hurricane debris nine miles from his Palm Coast home.>>
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
Police: Man hid camera to film naked women in park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested for setting up a hidden camera in a state park in Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald reports Gregory Ward was arrested Thursday on suspicion of voyeurism. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says Ward set up the camera to film women in the shower.>>
Washington's health-exchange rates to increase by 24 percent
SEATTLE (AP) - The board for Washington's health-insurance exchange has approved an average rate increase of 24 percent, the largest premium increase since the exchange began in 2013. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange board approved the rate increase this week. The Seattle Times reports about 180,000 customers will be affected.>>
No shooter or injuries found in search of academy dorm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Law enforcement officers say they found no evidence of an active shooter and no injuries in their search of a dormitory at the Air Force Academy late Friday night. Authorities say the academy in Colorado was placed on lockdown at around 10 p.m. MDT, and that text messages were sent to airmen warning them of a possible shooter.>>
Cops: Gun owner stops knife-wielding skateboarder in Oregon
LEBANON, Ore. (AP) - Police in Lebanon, Oregon, say a man pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife. Authorities told KPTV the incident happened Thursday night, when the 30-year-old skateboarder -Michael Van Gelder - got into a confrontation with a driver.>>
