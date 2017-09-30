Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

Update: Washington State Patrol reports two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Division.

Troopers on scene say a group of five motorcyclists were following a car too closely Saturday morning when the crash happened. When the driver of a car in front of the motorcyclists hit the brakes while coming up to a disabled car on the side of the highway, the five motorcyclists ran into the back of the car.

Two of the riders were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Previous coverage:

Emergency crews were responding to a crash on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in Spokane Saturday.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on eastbound I-90 at milepost 281. Right lanes are expected to be blocked until at least noon on Saturday.

There is no word yet on injuries in the crash. KHQ's Peter Maxwell reports several motorcycles were involved.

No additional details were immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.