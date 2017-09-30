Montana firefighting costs approach $400M

Montana firefighting costs approach $400MPosted: Updated:
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Division. Troopers on scene say a group of five motorcyclists were following a car too closely Saturday morning when the crash happened. When the driver of a car in front of the motorcyclists hit the brakes while coming up to a disabled car on the side of the highway, the five motorcyclists ran into the back of the car.>>
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection
Washington's health-exchange rates to increase by 24 percent
SEATTLE (AP) - The board for Washington's health-insurance exchange has approved an average rate increase of 24 percent, the largest premium increase since the exchange began in 2013. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange board approved the rate increase this week. The Seattle Times reports about 180,000 customers will be affected.>>
Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 2:52 p.m.: Additional resources have been requested from across the state to fight a fire that has grown to 15,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says state mobilization resources for the White Hall Fire, burning about 12 miles east of Coulee City, have been requested. That means fire crews from across the state of Washington could be called in to help battle the blaze.>>
Deputies: Drug dealer's security cameras help detectives
Installing security cameras might be a good idea for most retail businesses - but not for drug dealers. A Florida sheriff's office says its detectives were pleasantly surprised when they found that 26-year-old Juan Cabral had installed six cameras around his home. Martin County detectives told TCPalm.com that after Thursday's arrest they found stored videos showing drug sales and are working to identify his customers.>>
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
DNA tests confirm gray wolf is roaming NW Washington state
MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. (AP) - Federal officials say DNA testing has confirmed that a wolf is roaming on the west side of the Cascade mountains in northwestern Washington state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a GPS collar placed on the wolf captured in June shows it has remained in Skagit County.>>
Montana firefighting costs approach $400M
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The cost of fighting wildfires in Montana this year is approaching $400 million. To date, wildfires have burned almost 1,900 square miles (3,000 square kilometers) in the state. That's more than any other year in the past two decades. State officials tell the Montana Environmental Quality Council the state doesn't have a fully sustainable program for fire seasons as severe as this one.>>
Hurricane stresses Puerto Rico's already weak health system
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Martin Lopez was shot in the hand last Saturday by two thieves who made off with his precious cans of gas in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He was rushed to Centro Medico, a trauma center in the Puerto Rican capital where in ordinary times he would be quickly treated by surgeons and sent on his way.>>
Police: Moving help unwitting accomplices in Montana theft
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Montana say a man told friends he needed help moving and got their unwitting help stealing $40,000 worth of items from another man's home. One of the friends allegedly rented a U-Haul without knowing it would be used in a crime. The other told police he became suspicious and left after he saw military medals in the Great Falls home.>>
Report: Welsh climber killed in Yosemite tried to save wife
LONDON (AP) - A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife. The Times says Andrew Foster's wife, Lucy, told her husband's aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot (1,100-meter) granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world.>>
Woman arrested in death of mother killed with crossbow
PALMERTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in the death of her mother who police allege was killed with a crossbow after the two argued. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Marie Caplan, of Palmerton, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of 71-year-old Sandra Marie Barndt.>>
