2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment

A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.

The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her, preventing her from breathing.

Aliquippa police said the couple told them they learned about waterboarding through a movie.

Thirty-four-year-old Dion Stevens and 41-year-old Malisa Stevens were charged Wednesday with strangulation, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, child endangerment and reckless endangerment. Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed number for them couldn't be found Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)