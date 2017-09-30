Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County

Update 2:52 p.m.: Additional resources have been requested from across the state to fight a fire that has grown to 15,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says state mobilization resources for the White Hall Fire, burning about 12 miles east of Coulee City, have been requested. That means fire crews from across the state of Washington could be called in to help battle the blaze.

A few homes are threatened by the fire and those homes are being protected by firefighters Saturday afternoon.

As we learn more, we will update this story.

Previous coverage:

Fire crews from multiple agencies are fighting a wind-driven fire burning in Douglas County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from six different agencies are battling a fire that broke out around noon.

The sheriff's office says a few homes are threatened, but there's no word on an exact number. Those homes are being protected by firefighters.

Foreman says most of what's burning is empty CRP land. No evacuation orders are in place

The fire is wind-driven and moving to the east.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday afternoon. As we learn more, we'll update this story