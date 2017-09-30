Large wildfire in Douglas County now 95 percent contained - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Large wildfire in Douglas County now 95 percent contained

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Photo: Grant County Fire District 13 Photo: Grant County Fire District 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. -

Update, Sunday 6:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol says the Whitehall Fire burning near Coulee City is now 95 percent contained as of Sunday evening. State mobilization resources have been released. Additional crews will be released Monday morning. 

Update, Sunday 10:30 a.m.: Minimal fire activity overnight helped fire crews battling a 3,500 acre wildfire about eight miles southwest of Coulee City. On Sunday morning, the fire was 50 percent contained.

The fire started Saturday morning and spread quickly, threatening homes, crops and electrical infrastructure. State Mobilization was approved Saturday afternoon.

No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported. Crews will continue to identify and extinguish any hot spots Sunday and strengthen containment lines around the fire. While winds are a concern Sunday, firefighters expect to make good progress on the fire.

No evacuations are in place, and no roads are closed, but drivers are asked to use caution if driving in the area.

Update 6:45 p.m.: Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the White Hall Fire burning east of Coulee City is much smaller than initially thought. Improved mapping shows the wind-driven fire was 4,000 acres in size Saturday evening. That's down from 15,000 acres reported earlier Saturday afternoon.

Foreman also says state mobilization has been approved to fight the fire, which means crews from across the state could be called in to help get the fire under control.

Update 2:52 p.m.: Additional resources have been requested from across the state to fight a fire that has grown to 15,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says state mobilization resources for the White Hall Fire, burning about 12 miles east of Coulee City, have been requested. That means fire crews from across the state of Washington could be called in to help battle the blaze.

A few homes are threatened by the fire and those homes are being protected by firefighters Saturday afternoon.

As we learn more, we will update this story.

Previous coverage: 

Fire crews from multiple agencies are fighting a wind-driven fire burning in Douglas County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from six different agencies are battling a fire that broke out around noon. 

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office is about 1,000 acres as of 1:30 p.m.The sheriff's office says a few homes are threatened, but there's no word on an exact number. Those homes are being protected by firefighters. 

Foreman says most of what's burning is empty CRP land. No evacuation orders are in place

The fire is wind-driven and moving to the east. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday afternoon. As we learn more, we'll update this story

