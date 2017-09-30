Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push

BRANCHBURG, N.J. -

The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care - and the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda.

Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.

The new setback makes it even more unlikely that Republicans will be able to deliver on their promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Yet they control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Price's resignation capped a week in which the latest GOP health care bill hit another impasse in the Senate. Regaining momentum will be even harder for Republicans.

