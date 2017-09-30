'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies

'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall diesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersectionThe intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car. The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault. Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>The intersection of Helena and Boone has been temporarily shut down after a woman was hit by a car. The woman has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries. Police say they have arrested the driver for vehicular assault. Officers believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. >>
Washington's health-exchange rates to increase by 24 percent
Washington's health-exchange rates to increase by 24 percent
SEATTLE (AP) - The board for Washington's health-insurance exchange has approved an average rate increase of 24 percent, the largest premium increase since the exchange began in 2013. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange board approved the rate increase this week. The Seattle Times reports about 180,000 customers will be affected.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The board for Washington's health-insurance exchange has approved an average rate increase of 24 percent, the largest premium increase since the exchange began in 2013. The Washington Health Benefit Exchange board approved the rate increase this week. The Seattle Times reports about 180,000 customers will be affected.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
Armored vehicle driver shoots man after sledgehammer attack
Armored vehicle driver shoots man after sledgehammer attack
CHICAGO (AP) - The FBI says the driver of an armored vehicle shot a man who was trying to rob him by hitting him with a sledgehammer. FBI Spokesman Garrett Croon says the driver for Garda armored car services exited his vehicle with a bag in his hand as he made a delivery to a Chicago currency exchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - The FBI says the driver of an armored vehicle shot a man who was trying to rob him by hitting him with a sledgehammer. FBI Spokesman Garrett Croon says the driver for Garda armored car services exited his vehicle with a bag in his hand as he made a delivery to a Chicago currency exchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies
'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died. He was 96. Sharon Hall says her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California. Hall co-created "Let's Make a Deal," which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades. Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention.>>
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died. He was 96. Sharon Hall says her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California. Hall co-created "Let's Make a Deal," which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades. Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention.>>
Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push
Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push
BRANCHBURG, N.J (AP) - The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care - and the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda. Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.>>
BRANCHBURG, N.J (AP) - The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care - and the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda. Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.>>
Paris-to-Los Angeles flight diverted after engine damage
Paris-to-Los Angeles flight diverted after engine damage
NEW YORK (AP) - Air France says a flight bound for Los Angeles was diverted to an airport in Canada after one of the plane's four engines was seriously damaged. The airline says flight AF 066 from Paris landed safely at Goose Bay Airport in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday at 11:42 a.m. Eastern time.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Air France says a flight bound for Los Angeles was diverted to an airport in Canada after one of the plane's four engines was seriously damaged. The airline says flight AF 066 from Paris landed safely at Goose Bay Airport in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday at 11:42 a.m. Eastern time.>>
Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County
Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 2:52 p.m.: Additional resources have been requested from across the state to fight a fire that has grown to 15,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says state mobilization resources for the White Hall Fire, burning about 12 miles east of Coulee City, have been requested. That means fire crews from across the state of Washington could be called in to help battle the blaze.>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 2:52 p.m.: Additional resources have been requested from across the state to fight a fire that has grown to 15,000 acres as of Saturday afternoon. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says state mobilization resources for the White Hall Fire, burning about 12 miles east of Coulee City, have been requested. That means fire crews from across the state of Washington could be called in to help battle the blaze.>>
Owl stuck in truck survives highway trip, released to wild
Owl stuck in truck survives highway trip, released to wild
WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) - An owl that was hit by a truck last spring and traveled from Massachusetts to New Hampshire wedged between the truck cab and trailer is ready to hunt crawfish and moles again. The bird's wings and tail feathers were shattered and it showed signs of head trauma after the bird was discovered by the truck driver and turned over to an owl rehabilitator in Edding, New Hampshire.>>
WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) - An owl that was hit by a truck last spring and traveled from Massachusetts to New Hampshire wedged between the truck cab and trailer is ready to hunt crawfish and moles again. The bird's wings and tail feathers were shattered and it showed signs of head trauma after the bird was discovered by the truck driver and turned over to an owl rehabilitator in Edding, New Hampshire.>>
Deputies: Drug dealer's security cameras help detectives
Deputies: Drug dealer's security cameras help detectives
Installing security cameras might be a good idea for most retail businesses - but not for drug dealers. A Florida sheriff's office says its detectives were pleasantly surprised when they found that 26-year-old Juan Cabral had installed six cameras around his home. Martin County detectives told TCPalm.com that after Thursday's arrest they found stored videos showing drug sales and are working to identify his customers.>>
Installing security cameras might be a good idea for most retail businesses - but not for drug dealers. A Florida sheriff's office says its detectives were pleasantly surprised when they found that 26-year-old Juan Cabral had installed six cameras around his home. Martin County detectives told TCPalm.com that after Thursday's arrest they found stored videos showing drug sales and are working to identify his customers.>>
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>