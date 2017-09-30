Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest

A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game.

Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem. When the anthem ended Friday night, the two players were told to remove their uniforms and that they were no longer on the team.

Mitchem is a former Marine and says protesting during the National Anthem is offensive to veterans. He says he doesn't oppose acts of protest in general.

The mother of one of the players says she supports their actions and considers the punishment excessive.