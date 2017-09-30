Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney

Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.

District 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach says the fire is burning primarily in grass, and that winds could be a factor, but that firefighters were getting a handle on the fire as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The exact size of the fire is unknown.

Chief Rohrbach says the fire is being fought from the ground and the air, as aircraft are assigned to the fire and making air drops Saturday. The fire was quickly upgraded to second alarm to get as many resources fighting the fire as quickly as possible.

At last report no evacuation orders were in place.

Fire crews ask that drivers watch for emergency vehicle traffic on Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village, and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.