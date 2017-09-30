Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Chene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
CHENEY, Wash. -

Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902  south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.

District 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach says the fire is burning primarily in grass, and that winds could be a factor, but that firefighters were getting a handle on the fire as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The exact size of the fire is unknown.

Chief Rohrbach says the fire is being fought from the ground and the air, as aircraft are assigned to the fire and making air drops Saturday. The fire was quickly upgraded to second alarm to get as many resources fighting the fire as quickly as possible.

At last report no evacuation orders were in place.

Fire crews ask that drivers watch for emergency vehicle traffic on Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village, and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car.  The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road.  The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.  Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected.  The crash is still under investigation. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday was Second Harvest's Big Build, where nearly 400 volunteers came together to pack 12,000 meal kits for 68 area schools. The meal kits that volunteers are putting together are for the Bite-2-Go program and it will provide weekend food for a month for more than 3,000 kids in the Spokane area.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 6:45 p.m.: Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the White Hall Fire burning east of Coulee City is much smaller than initially thought. Improved mapping shows the wind-driven fire was 4,000 acres in size Saturday evening. That's down from 15,000 acres reported earlier Saturday afternoon.

    CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.

