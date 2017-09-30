Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of meal kits for Spokane students

Saturday was Second Harvest's Big Build, where nearly 400 volunteers came together to pack 12,000 meal kits for 68 area schools.

The meal kits that volunteers are putting together are for the Bite-2-Go program and it will provide weekend food for a month for more than 3,000 kids in the Spokane area.

Bag after bag, and box after box, hundreds of volunteers made meal kits for kids at Second Harvest.

"It's a weekend food pack for kids in our community that are food insecure," said Bite-2-Go Director Chris Sloan.

The Bite-2-Go packs include a good mix of healthy kid friendly non-perishable food items to cover four meals and three snacks over the weekend during the school year. Each bag that is filled represents one student.

"The issue of childhood hunger in our community is real and there's one in four kids that don't know on the weekends what they're going to have to eat," added Sloan

Michael Hockett has been volunteering for the last three years at Second Harvest and says the program has taken off.

"It's grown into what you see now where it covers much of the Spokane metropolitan area."

The meal packs are for children who rely on free and reduced priced breakfast and lunch at their schools on weekdays as their main meal, and sometimes it's their only meal.

"As a family we are doing pretty well but it shows our children that there's a real need out there and when we all come together as a community and get involved in that need we can make a difference in the world," Hockett added.