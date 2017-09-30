Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of meal kits for Spokane students

Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of meal kits for Spokane studentsPosted: Updated:
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
Man in motorized wheelchair hit crossing busy intersection
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police Department says a man in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross a a busy intersection Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car. The crash happened around noon on N Liberty Lake Road. The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The crash is still under investigation.>>
PE teacher tightened jump rope around students’ necks for discipline. Now he’s in jail.
FRESNO, Calif. KSEE - A Central Unified physical education teacher was arrested Friday after disciplining students by allegedly tightening a jump rope around their necks , the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Herndon-Barstow Elementary after receiving reports that students were injured on the playground during 64-year-old Peter Samhammer’s class. Samhammer allegedly placed the rope around several>>
Driver arrested after hitting woman in Spokane intersection
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of meal kits for Spokane students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday was Second Harvest's Big Build, where nearly 400 volunteers came together to pack 12,000 meal kits for 68 area schools. The meal kits that volunteers are putting together are for the Bite-2-Go program and it will provide weekend food for a month for more than 3,000 kids in the Spokane area.>>
Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 6:45 p.m.: Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the White Hall Fire burning east of Coulee City is much smaller than initially thought. Improved mapping shows the wind-driven fire was 4,000 acres in size Saturday evening. That's down from 15,000 acres reported earlier Saturday afternoon.>>
Gubrud accounts for 6 TDs as E. Washington tops Sac St. 52-31
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.>>
Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.>>
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
Armored vehicle driver shoots man after sledgehammer attack
CHICAGO (AP) - The FBI says the driver of an armored vehicle shot a man who was trying to rob him by hitting him with a sledgehammer. FBI Spokesman Garrett Croon says the driver for Garda armored car services exited his vehicle with a bag in his hand as he made a delivery to a Chicago currency exchange around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
'Let's Make a Deal' host, philanthropist Monty Hall dies
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died. He was 96. Sharon Hall says her father died Saturday morning of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California. Hall co-created "Let's Make a Deal," which debuted on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple for decades. Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall's attention.>>
Price's exit further complicates GOP health care push
BRANCHBURG, N.J (AP) - The ouster of Tom Price as President Donald Trump's health secretary is yet another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care - and the latest distraction for a White House struggling to advance its agenda. Price resigned Friday amid investigations into his use of costly charter flights for official travel at taxpayer expense.>>
Paris-to-Los Angeles flight diverted after engine damage
NEW YORK (AP) - Air France says a flight bound for Los Angeles was diverted to an airport in Canada after one of the plane's four engines was seriously damaged. The airline says flight AF 066 from Paris landed safely at Goose Bay Airport in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday at 11:42 a.m. Eastern time.>>
