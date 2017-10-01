The Latest: Simpson must comply with Nevada parole rules

The Latest: Simpson must comply with Nevada parole rulesPosted: Updated:
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.>>
Activists in 4-state pipeline protest embrace unique defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An environmental activist is due to stand trial for targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota as part of a broader effort to draw attention to climate change. Michael Foster's trial is scheduled to start Monday in Pembina County.>>
Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show
NEW YORK (AP) - Marilyn Manson's representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him.>>
Trump team defends him against San Juan's mayor
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - White House officials are defending President Donald Trump's attacks on the mayor of Puerto Rico's devastated capital city, and they say the administration is doing all it can to help victims of Hurricane Maria.>>
Month after Harvey, debris piles show recovery takes time
HOUSTON (AP) - A month after Hurricane Harvey, huge debris piles remain outside homes in the Houston area and thousands of people are still living in hotels. The water has receded and businesses have reopened since the storm brought devastating wind and flooding to the Texas coast and Houston area.>>
The Latest: Simpson must comply with Nevada parole rules
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole. He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana.>>
Second Harvest volunteers pack thousands of meal kits for Spokane students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday was Second Harvest's Big Build, where nearly 400 volunteers came together to pack 12,000 meal kits for 68 area schools. The meal kits that volunteers are putting together are for the Bite-2-Go program and it will provide weekend food for a month for more than 3,000 kids in the Spokane area.>>
Crews fighting large wildfire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 6:45 p.m.: Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the White Hall Fire burning east of Coulee City is much smaller than initially thought. Improved mapping shows the wind-driven fire was 4,000 acres in size Saturday evening. That's down from 15,000 acres reported earlier Saturday afternoon.>>
Gubrud accounts for 6 TDs as E. Washington tops Sac St. 52-31
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) - Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.>>
Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.>>
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
