2 women killed in French train station attack

2 women killed in French train station attackPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney
Spokane firefighters fighting second alarm brush fire near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 3 and Medical Lake Fire Department are working together to fight a second-alarm brush fire burning in the area of Washington Road and Highway 902 south of Lakeland Village near Cheney Saturday evening.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Over 760 injured by police in Catalonia
Over 760 injured by police in Catalonia
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Catalonia's health services have increased the number of people injured by police during Sunday's disputed referendum to 761 people who were treated at hospitals. The service says two people are in serious condition in hospitals in Barcelona. It also says that another person is being treated for an eye injury that fits the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet.>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Catalonia's health services have increased the number of people injured by police during Sunday's disputed referendum to 761 people who were treated at hospitals. The service says two people are in serious condition in hospitals in Barcelona. It also says that another person is being treated for an eye injury that fits the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet.>>
Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died
Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.>>
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.>>
Officials: school shootings attract profiteers
Officials: school shootings attract profiteers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.>>
Trump says envoy 'wasting his time' talking to North Korea
Trump says envoy 'wasting his time' talking to North Korea
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs. Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!">>
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs. Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!">>
Win over USC moves Cougars to No. 11 in AP Poll
Win over USC moves Cougars to No. 11 in AP Poll
Alabama's big win over Mississippi didn't keep Clemson from cutting into its lead in The Associated Press college football poll.>>
Alabama's big win over Mississippi didn't keep Clemson from cutting into its lead in The Associated Press college football poll.>>
2 women killed in French train station attack
2 women killed in French train station attack
MARSEILLE, France (AP) - French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside.>>
MARSEILLE, France (AP) - French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside.>>
Canada police investigate officer attack, chase as terrorism
Canada police investigate officer attack, chase as terrorism
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Canadian police say an attack on an officer outside a football game and a high-speed chase of a U-Haul that left four people injured are being investigated as acts of terrorism. Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said early Sunday officers have one person in custody and they think he acted alone.>>
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Canadian police say an attack on an officer outside a football game and a high-speed chase of a U-Haul that left four people injured are being investigated as acts of terrorism. Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said early Sunday officers have one person in custody and they think he acted alone.>>
Large wildfire in Douglas County now 50 percent contained
Large wildfire in Douglas County now 50 percent contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update, Sunday 10:30 a.m.: Minimal fire activity overnight helped fire crews battling a 3,500 acre wildfire about eight miles southwest of Coulee City. On Sunday morning, the fire was 50 percent contained.>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update, Sunday 10:30 a.m.: Minimal fire activity overnight helped fire crews battling a 3,500 acre wildfire about eight miles southwest of Coulee City. On Sunday morning, the fire was 50 percent contained.>>
Coast Guard: Ship captain 'misjudged' hurricane
Coast Guard: Ship captain 'misjudged' hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - In releasing the Coast Guard's report on the sinking of the El Faro, Capt. Jason Neubauer says the Coast Guard would have sought to revoke the license of the cargo ship's captain if he had survived.>>
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - In releasing the Coast Guard's report on the sinking of the El Faro, Capt. Jason Neubauer says the Coast Guard would have sought to revoke the license of the cargo ship's captain if he had survived.>>
Activists in 4-state pipeline protest embrace unique defense
Activists in 4-state pipeline protest embrace unique defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An environmental activist is due to stand trial for targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota as part of a broader effort to draw attention to climate change. Michael Foster's trial is scheduled to start Monday in Pembina County.>>
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An environmental activist is due to stand trial for targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota as part of a broader effort to draw attention to climate change. Michael Foster's trial is scheduled to start Monday in Pembina County.>>