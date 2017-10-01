Officials: school shootings attract profiteers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officials: school shootings attract profiteers

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.

The Spokesman-Review reports Marysville School District Superintendent Becky Berg says the emails she received following a deadly 2014 shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School "couldn't have been more offensive."

She says "people prey upon your vulnerability in order to profit for themselves."

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the district was inundated with calls and emails "to support Freeman" following a shooting at Freeman High School two and a half weeks ago.

School shooting experts say profiteering from school shootings is not an isolated event. In fact, an industry of sorts has developed around mass shootings.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    Saturday, September 30 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-09-30 17:16:04 GMT

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

  • Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Saturday, September 30 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-09-30 23:40:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.

    >>

  • Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:24:01 GMT
    @trumpvet Facebook page@trumpvet Facebook page

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Over 760 injured by police in Catalonia

    Over 760 injured by police in Catalonia

    Sunday, October 1 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-10-01 20:06:49 GMT

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Catalonia's health services have increased the number of people injured by police during Sunday's disputed referendum to 761 people who were treated at hospitals. The service says two people are in serious condition in hospitals in Barcelona. It also says that another person is being treated for an eye injury that fits the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet. 

    >>

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Catalonia's health services have increased the number of people injured by police during Sunday's disputed referendum to 761 people who were treated at hospitals. The service says two people are in serious condition in hospitals in Barcelona. It also says that another person is being treated for an eye injury that fits the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet. 

    >>

  • Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died

    Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died

    Sunday, October 1 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-01 19:56:23 GMT

    SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.

    >>

    SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.

    >>

  • Officials: school shootings attract profiteers

    Officials: school shootings attract profiteers

    Sunday, October 1 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-10-01 18:51:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.

    >>
    •   