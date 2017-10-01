Officials: school shootings attract profiteers

The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.

The Spokesman-Review reports Marysville School District Superintendent Becky Berg says the emails she received following a deadly 2014 shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School "couldn't have been more offensive."

She says "people prey upon your vulnerability in order to profit for themselves."

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the district was inundated with calls and emails "to support Freeman" following a shooting at Freeman High School two and a half weeks ago.

School shooting experts say profiteering from school shootings is not an isolated event. In fact, an industry of sorts has developed around mass shootings.

