Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism

Posted: Updated:
GLENDALE, Ariz. -

The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem.

So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV.

With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.

Just before Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco's players formed two lines for the national anthem. The players in the front kneeled and the players in the back remained standing, setting off a round of boos at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Many of the standing players placed one hand on their heart, the other on the shoulder of a kneeling teammate in a sign of solidarity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    Saturday, September 30 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-09-30 17:16:04 GMT

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

  • Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division

    Saturday, September 30 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-09-30 23:40:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.

    >>

  • Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?

    Friday, September 29 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 22:24:01 GMT
    @trumpvet Facebook page@trumpvet Facebook page

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>

    Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook.  Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people.  Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook

    Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:52:02 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.

    >>

  • Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism

    Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:30:43 GMT

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV. With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.

    >>

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV. With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.

    >>

  • IS claims responsibility for slayings in France

    IS claims responsibility for slayings in France

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:12:57 GMT

    MARSEILLE, France (AP) - The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its "soldiers" who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

    >>

    MARSEILLE, France (AP) - The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its "soldiers" who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

    >>
    •   