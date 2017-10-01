Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday, there were still two wildfires that started in our region.

The Whitehall fire burned approximately 3,500 acres near Coulee City. There was another fire that started Saturday night off of Highway 902 and West Washington Road. Firefighters say that one burned around 100 acres.

And if you think fire season is over, Firestorm in 1991 happened in mid-October in 1991. There were 92 fire starts, burning more than 35,000 acres, destroying 100 homes, and killing one person. Firefighters say that was a wind-driven event.

So, firefighters say it’s still important to be careful even though it is later in the year because a lot of the grasses that grew tall over the spring dried out over summer. So, those are fuels that can burn quickly if a fire starts and if it’s windy. 

