50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history
50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds. All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.
Officials: school shootings attract profiteers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult located safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Missing Vulnerable Adult 77 year-old James L. Dykes has been located and is safe. A Spokane Police Officer, responded to citizen's call, located Dykes in the area of Market and Illinois. Dykes is safe and being returned to him family.
FREEMAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: 1 dead, 3 injured; Suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. The suspect is in custody. Sheriff Knezovich said in a press conference the shooter, a sophomore identified by witnesses as Caleb Sharpe, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed.
Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. "Mars just fell into the earth," he told NBC News. "We're completely dumbfounded."
50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds. All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting
KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.
Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday, there were still two wildfires that started in our region. The Whitehall fire burned approximately 3,500 acres near Coulee City. There was another fire that started Saturday night off of Highway 902 and West Washington Road. Firefighters say that one burned around 100 acres.
Large wildfire in Douglas County now 95 percent contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update, Sunday 6:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol says the Whitehall Fire burning near Coulee City is now 95 percent contained as of Sunday evening. State mobilization resources have been released. Additional crews will be released Monday morning.
Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.
Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV. With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.
IS claims responsibility for slayings in France
MARSEILLE, France (AP) - The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its "soldiers" who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.
Catalan leader: We've won right to independence
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of Spain's two main two labor unions has called for a general strike in Catalonia on Tuesday to protest the police violence that marred Sunday's disputed referendum on secession for the region. The CCOO union says it has called the strike "to condemn the violence employed by security forces of the state to stop the referendum." The union has also called for protests Monday at noon in front of town halls across Catalonia.
