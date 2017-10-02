The Latest: Vegas police believe there are no more suspects in shooting

The Latest: Vegas police believe there are no more suspects in shootingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else.">>
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.>>
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
Two motorcyclists injured in crash on I-90 near Division
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 4:40 p.m.: Washington State Patrol has released more details about a crash on Interstate 90 that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Troopers say three motorcyclists will be charged with following too closely, and the cause of the crash was inattention.>>
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Q Check: Did a Seahawks player burn an American flag inside the locker room?
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
Some Seattle Seahawks fans are on fire after an image of defensive end Michael Bennett allegedly burning an American flag inside the locker room surfaced on Facebook. Since the image was posted on the "Vets for Trump" Facebook page Wednesday, it has been shared thousands of times and angered a lot of people. Take a look: Vets for Trump The post follows the nationwide controversy over anthem protests that the Seahawks have taken part in, electing to stay ins...>>
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
2 accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as punishment
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment. The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home's basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her.>>
The Latest: Simpson must comply with Nevada parole rules
The Latest: Simpson must comply with Nevada parole rules
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole. He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole. He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
The Latest: Vegas police believe there are no more suspects in shooting
The Latest: Vegas police believe there are no more suspects in shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say one suspect is ‘down’ after a deadly shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert and authorities don’t believe there are any more shooters. Two people are dead and dozens more wounded after a gunman opened fire during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say one suspect is ‘down’ after a deadly shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert and authorities don’t believe there are any more shooters. Two people are dead and dozens more wounded after a gunman opened fire during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.>>
Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing man
Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Missing Vulnerable Adult, 77 year-old James L. Dykes in Spokane Valley. Dykes’ family reports he lives on his own and has stopped taking his prescription medication for dementia. He wanted to go to Sears and is believed to have gotten on a STA bus at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, near the 8300 block of E. Broadway, and has not been heard from since.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Missing Vulnerable Adult, 77 year-old James L. Dykes in Spokane Valley. Dykes’ family reports he lives on his own and has stopped taking his prescription medication for dementia. He wanted to go to Sears and is believed to have gotten on a STA bus at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, near the 8300 block of E. Broadway, and has not been heard from since.>>
Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps
Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday, there were still two wildfires that started in our region. The Whitehall fire burned approximately 3,500 acres near Coulee City. There was another fire that started Saturday night off of Highway 902 and West Washington Road. Firefighters say that one burned around 100 acres.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday, there were still two wildfires that started in our region. The Whitehall fire burned approximately 3,500 acres near Coulee City. There was another fire that started Saturday night off of Highway 902 and West Washington Road. Firefighters say that one burned around 100 acres.>>
Large wildfire in Douglas County now 95 percent contained
Large wildfire in Douglas County now 95 percent contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update, Sunday 6:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol says the Whitehall Fire burning near Coulee City is now 95 percent contained as of Sunday evening. State mobilization resources have been released. Additional crews will be released Monday morning.>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Update, Sunday 6:15 p.m.: Washington State Patrol says the Whitehall Fire burning near Coulee City is now 95 percent contained as of Sunday evening. State mobilization resources have been released. Additional crews will be released Monday morning.>>
Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook
Cool, damp weather brings relief to US wildfire outlook
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Wildfire forecasters say cool, damp weather has brought relief to the northwestern U.S., northern Idaho and western Montana after a trying summer, but the fall fire season is getting underway in Southern California. The National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday the risk of big wildfires will be above average for Southern California through December.>>
Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism
Protests muted week after NFL responds to Trump criticism
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV. With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.>>
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem. So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV. With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.>>
IS claims responsibility for slayings in France
IS claims responsibility for slayings in France
MARSEILLE, France (AP) - The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its "soldiers" who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.>>
MARSEILLE, France (AP) - The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its "soldiers" who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.>>
Catalan leader: We've won right to independence
Catalan leader: We've won right to independence
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of Spain's two main two labor unions has called for a general strike in Catalonia on Tuesday to protest the police violence that marred Sunday's disputed referendum on secession for the region. The CCOO union says it has called the strike "to condemn the violence employed by security forces of the state to stop the referendum." The union has also called for protests Monday at noon in front of town halls across Catalonia.>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of Spain's two main two labor unions has called for a general strike in Catalonia on Tuesday to protest the police violence that marred Sunday's disputed referendum on secession for the region. The CCOO union says it has called the strike "to condemn the violence employed by security forces of the state to stop the referendum." The union has also called for protests Monday at noon in front of town halls across Catalonia.>>
Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died
Donald Malarkey, portrayed in 'Band of Brothers,' has died
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.>>
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died. He was 96. Malarkey was one of several members of "Easy Company" to be widely portrayed in the "Band of Brothers" HBO miniseries.>>
Officials: school shootings attract profiteers
Officials: school shootings attract profiteers
SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The superintendent of a Washington school district says she started receiving emails from people trying to sell "door locks, metal detectors and emergency supplies" within 10 minutes after a school shooting.>>