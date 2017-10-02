Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing man - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing man

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Missing Vulnerable Adult, 77 year-old James L. Dykes in Spokane Valley.

Dykes’ family reports he lives on his own and has stopped taking his prescription medication for dementia.  He wanted to go to Sears and is believed to have gotten on a STA bus at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, near the 8300 block of E. Broadway, and has not been heard from since. 

James L. Dykes is described as a 77 year-old black male, approximately 5’06”, medium build with a bald/shaved head.  He is possibly wearing a gray or tan light jacket, khaki slacks and an orange/brown fedora.

He left his cell phone at his residence and is not believed to have access to money or means to care for himself.

Anyone with information regarding James L. Dykes or knows of his location is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.    

