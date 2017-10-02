UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult located safe

UPDATE:

Missing Vulnerable Adult 77 year-old James L. Dykes has been located and is safe. A Spokane Police Officer, responded to citizen’s call, located Dykes in the area of Market and Illinois. Dykes is safe and being returned to him family.

Thank you to all of you for your help locating Mr. Dykes and bringing him home safe.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Missing Vulnerable Adult, 77 year-old James L. Dykes in Spokane Valley.

Dykes’ family reports he lives on his own and has stopped taking his prescription medication for dementia. He wanted to go to Sears and is believed to have gotten on a STA bus at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, near the 8300 block of E. Broadway, and has not been heard from since.

James L. Dykes is described as a 77 year-old black male, approximately 5’06”, medium build with a bald/shaved head. He is possibly wearing a gray or tan light jacket, khaki slacks and an orange/brown fedora.

He left his cell phone at his residence and is not believed to have access to money or means to care for himself.

Anyone with information regarding James L. Dykes or knows of his location is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.