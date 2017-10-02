LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert.



More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.



The suspected shooter has been identified as Stephen Paddock. It's been confirmed the suspect was staying at the hotel since Saturday, September 30th. Ten rifles were found in Paddock's room. Authorities say the suspect killed himself prior to police entering his room.



I just heard from Jason Aldean. They are all safe and surrounded by SWAT security. However, he said it is the most horrific thing he's seen! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Stilled and speechless... Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

This world is sick ?? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

No words..wish it was a bad dream. So heartbreaking waking up to this news. Prayers for everyone involved in the Las Vegas shooting. ?????? — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

I can’t believe this is real life. Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred. — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) October 2, 2017

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 2, 2017

CMA & the Country Music community are deeply saddened today and send our support and prayers to all the victims in Las Vegas. — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 2, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Eyewitness report: Police officers were serving as human shields in Las Vegas. True American Heroes. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ???? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed. — Teller (@MrTeller) October 2, 2017

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. ?? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. ?? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in Las Vegas tonite. Please get to safety, help one another out. This is absolutely horrific. Our hearts are broken. — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

I won't be going on @TODAYshow because of the awful events in Las Vegas. Inconceivable that such things are so common. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 2, 2017

I won't be going on @TODAYshow because of the awful events in Las Vegas. Inconceivable that such things are so common. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas. We are with you. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 2, 2017

...The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ?? #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017