Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler

LAS VEGAS -

UPDATE:

A brother of the suspect in the worst U.S. mass shooting in the modern history says Stephen Craig Paddock was "not a normal guy" and frequently played high stakes video poker.

Eric Paddock in an interview in Orlando, Florida, says his 64-year-old brother once "texted me a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine."

He says his brother was "not a normal guy" and "played high stakes video poker."

Eric Paddock says last had contact with him via text messages in September.

He says his brother being named by authorities as the shooting suspect was "like if an asteroid fell out of the sky."

Authorities say Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

Previous Coverage:

The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas says he was stunned when he heard the news. 

Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.

 “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”

Paddock described his brother as retired and said he was "just a guy" who went to hotels, gambled and went to shows. 

“We are completely at a loss,” Eric Paddock said.

At least 50 people were killed when Paddock opened fire into a crowd of approximately 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, police said. 406 people had been transported to hospitals, according to police. 

Police said Paddock shot and killed himself before police could reach him.

It is still not known what kind of weapon Paddock used, but officials said more than 10 rifles were recovered from his hotel room.

Paddock was a licensed pilot, who owned two planes. He also had a hunting license from Alaska.

Officials were searching for Marilou Danley, whom they identified as a companion of the suspect, Lombardo said.

Just before 7 a.m. ET, police tweeted that they had "located the female person of interest." Lombardo said Danley was located out of the country and was not believed to be involved in the shooting. He added that Paddock was utilizing some of her identification.

