Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. 

Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.

Goguen is part of the rescue team he helped fund. Overnight, he helped carrying "dozens of victims" to safety. In a text message to our David Winter at 1:30 a.m., Goguen said his hands were covered in blood. He said at least three of the people he attempted to rescue did not survive. 

Goguen allowed us to share these images from Jamie's instagram account taken during the shooting. 

Here is the text message Mike sent David Winter:

"David, Jamie and I were just in the middle of that terrorist attack at the Route 91 concert in LV. Many dead. My hands are covered in blood from the dozens of victims we carried to transport and tried to help while the automatic fire was ongoing. I had at least 3 who didn't make it. The whole thing is infuriating!!!! ????"

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:00 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.

    >>

  • The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    The Latest: San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

    Saturday, September 30 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-09-30 17:16:04 GMT

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

    BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

    >>

  • Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest

    Texas high school coach kicks 2 players off team for anthem protest

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:18:02 GMT

    CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.

    >>

    CROSBY, Texas - A football coach for a private high school near Houston kicked two players off his team after one of them knelt and the other raised a fist during the National Anthem before a recent game. Head coach Ronnie Mitchem told the Houston Chronicle that he had an understanding with his players at Victory and Praise Christian Academy in Crosby, Texas, that they would not protest during the anthem.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

    Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:56 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.” 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.” 

    >>

  • 50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    50 dead, 400+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:00 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 50 dead, 400+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history. Authorities say they believe the suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself prior to police entering the room.

    >>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:57:44 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

    >>
    •   