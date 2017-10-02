Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.

Goguen is part of the rescue team he helped fund. Overnight, he helped carrying "dozens of victims" to safety. In a text message to our David Winter at 1:30 a.m., Goguen said his hands were covered in blood. He said at least three of the people he attempted to rescue did not survive.

Goguen allowed us to share these images from Jamie's instagram account taken during the shooting.

Here is the text message Mike sent David Winter:

"David, Jamie and I were just in the middle of that terrorist attack at the Route 91 concert in LV. Many dead. My hands are covered in blood from the dozens of victims we carried to transport and tried to help while the automatic fire was ongoing. I had at least 3 who didn't make it. The whole thing is infuriating!!!! ????"