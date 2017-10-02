GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims

LAS VEGAS -

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting.

"The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet.

The fundraising goal is $500,000. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

The Inland Northwest Blood Center is also calling for donors here locally to give blood. You can donate blood by setting up an appointment online HERE or by calling  (800)-423-0151 and press 1.

  Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:56 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  "Mars just fell into the earth," he told NBC News. "We're completely dumbfounded." 

  58 dead, 500+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:40:28 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 58 dead, 500+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history.

  LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:30:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.

  • GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims

    Monday, October 2 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-10-02 16:36:52 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000. 

  • 58 dead, 500+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:40:28 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 58 dead, 500+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds.  All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history.

  • Brother of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock: 'Mars just fell into the earth'

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:18:56 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.” 

