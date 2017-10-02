Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66Posted: Updated:
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.>>
58 dead, 500+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 58 dead, 500+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds. All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history.>>
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting
KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.>>
GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000.>>
Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66
UPDATE: CBS News reports Tom Petty has died at the age of 66. Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support and he was pronounced dead.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.>>
CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas
NEW YORK - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters.">>
NEW YORK - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters." The network said Monday that Hayley Geftman-Gold had violated the company's standards by expressing deeply unacceptable views. Geftman-Gold was a vice president and senior legal counsel at CBS in New York and had worked there for a year.
Newtown families react to Las Vegas shooting on Twitter
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Several families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut have taken to social media to express everything from empathy to anger following the shooting in Las Vegas. Donna Soto, whose daughter Vicki, a first-grade teacher, was among 26 people killed the school in Newtown, tweeted: "When will it end." When will it end. #sandyhook #lasvegas>>
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000.>>
58 dead, 500+ injured in Vegas shooting at concert attended by 22,000; Worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: 58 dead, 500+ transported to hospitals. Hospital officials say most of the victims they are treating have gunshot wounds. All local doctors have been called in, including doctors from surrounding areas. This has now been confirmed to be the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history.>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting
KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.>>
Inland Northwest fire danger remains, despite cooler temps
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday, there were still two wildfires that started in our region. The Whitehall fire burned approximately 3,500 acres near Coulee City. There was another fire that started Saturday night off of Highway 902 and West Washington Road. Firefighters say that one burned around 100 acres.>>
