Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

UPDATE: CBS News reports Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support and he was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: Update 12:45 pm: TMZ reports that Petty “had no brain activity” upon arriving to the hospital and a decision was made to pull life support.

Previous Coverage:

Tom Petty is currently on life support after suffering full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The 66-year-old rock legend was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday and taken to a local hospital, where he was put on life support according to TMZ.

Petty’s condition is currently unclear.

