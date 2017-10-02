Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.:

Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl." The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty's death.

The news outlets reported Monday afternoon that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty's death. CBS now says he is "clinging to life."

The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled.

UPDATE: CBS News reports Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: Update 12:45 pm: TMZ reports that Petty “had no brain activity” upon arriving to the hospital and a decision was made to pull life support.

Previous Coverage:

Tom Petty is currently on life support after suffering full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The 66-year-old rock legend was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday and taken to a local hospital, where he was put on life support according to TMZ.

Petty’s condition is currently unclear.

