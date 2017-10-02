Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.: 

Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as "Free Fallin,'" "Refugee" and "American Girl." The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty's death.

The news outlets reported Monday afternoon that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty's death. CBS now says he is "clinging to life."

The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled.

UPDATE: CBS News reports Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

UPDATE: Update 12:45 pm: TMZ reports that Petty “had no brain activity” upon arriving to the hospital and a decision was made to pull life support.

Previous Coverage: 

Tom Petty is currently on life support after suffering full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The 66-year-old rock legend was found unconscious in his Malibu home on Sunday and taken to a local hospital, where he was put on life support according to TMZ.

Petty’s condition is currently unclear. 

This is a developing story

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:58:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

  • Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:23:18 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

  • Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:48:54 GMT

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>

    We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho school settles in locker room assault case

    Idaho school settles in locker room assault case

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:55:23 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho school district has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015. Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, confirmed Monday a monetary settlement had been reached with the Dietrich School District, but declined to share details regarding the amount and terms of the agreement.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A southern Idaho school district has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015. Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, confirmed Monday a monetary settlement had been reached with the Dietrich School District, but declined to share details regarding the amount and terms of the agreement.

    >>

  • Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Rock superstar Tom Petty dies; sold 80 million records

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-10-03 04:23:18 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

    Spokane Army veteran describes terror of Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:03:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Army veteran and his wife flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a lovely couple's getaway, but instead they found their lives on the line. They say they still can't fully wrap their minds around what happened.

    >>
    •   