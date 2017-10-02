Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hackPosted: Updated:
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.>>
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting
KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.>>
GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000.>>
Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two country singers on the bill at the Route 91 Harvest Festival have described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas hotel rained gunfire down on thousands of music fans. Tyler Reeve says he was backstage when a volley of shots rang out Sunday night during a performance by Jason Aldean.>>
LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.>>
Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS
UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.>>
The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Man pleads guilty to Seattle-area dismemberment slaying
SEATTLE (AP) - A man has admitted to killing a woman in her suburban home last year and then dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin. The Seattle Times reports that John Robert Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in King County Superior Court. He was charged with killing Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old registered nurse.>>
Interior watchdog investigating Zinke over charter flights
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's office of inspector general says it is investigating Secretary Ryan Zinke's use of charter flights. Zinke disclosed last week that he has taken three charter flights, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana. A spokeswoman for the inspector general's office, Nancy DiPaolo, says the office is investigating.>>
Attempted murder charges filed in Canada car, knife attack
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Canadian prosecutors have filed charges including attempted murder against a man suspected of ramming his car into a policeman, stabbing him and then injuring four people while leading officers on a high-speed chase in a rental van. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous driving and one weapons charge in connection with the incident late Saturday in the western city of Edmonton.>>
Eiffel Tower dark in bow to Marseille, Las Vegas victims
PARIS (AP) - The Eiffel Tower is going dark to pay homage to the victims of two tragedies: the weekend knife attack in the French port city of Marseille and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.>>
Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack
NEW YORK (AP) - Credit report company Equifax is now saying an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to do an examination of the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results "promptly.">>
