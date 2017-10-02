Eiffel Tower dark in bow to Marseille, Las Vegas victims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Eiffel Tower dark in bow to Marseille, Las Vegas victims

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Jean-Baptiste Gurliat/Twitter Photo: Jean-Baptiste Gurliat/Twitter
PARIS -

The Eiffel Tower is going dark to pay homage to the victims of two tragedies: the weekend knife attack in the French port city of Marseille and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted Monday that "Tonight we turn off the lights of the Eiffel Tower at midnight" (2200 GMT) to honor the victims of the two attacks, continuing a practice of bowing in respect to victims of horror by darkening the glittering monument that crowns the City of Light.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the stabbing deaths Sunday of two women in their early 20s at Marseille's train station, and the killing of 58 at a Las Vegas concert. In each case, authorities are searching for links between the killers and the organization.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler

    Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:10:11 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.” 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.” 

    >>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:57:44 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

    >>

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:58:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

    LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:50:32 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.  An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify. 

    >>

    LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.  An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify. 

    >>

  • Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:33:20 GMT

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

    UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.

    >>

  • The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 22:23:57 GMT

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

    >>

    LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

    >>
    •   