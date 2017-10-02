LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

"We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.

"We are taking fire. Officers will be a target if they take Las Vegas Blvd," you can hear officers calling out as they try to figure out where the shooting is coming from. "He is shooting north. All units don't go northbound."

Sunday night, police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert below the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 and injuring more than 500 more.