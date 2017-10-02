LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shootingPosted: Updated:
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.>>
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Celebrities and U.S. Leaders react to Las Vegas shooting
KHQ.COM - Celebrities and U.S. leaders are sharing their condolences on social media this morning after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, spraying bullets down on a crowd of more than 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert. More than 400 people have been transported to local hospitals and more than 50 people have been killed.>>
GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000.>>
