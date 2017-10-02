LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS -

"We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. 

An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.

"We are taking fire. Officers will be a target if they take Las Vegas Blvd," you can hear officers calling out as they try to figure out where the shooting is coming from. "He is shooting north. All units don't go northbound." 

Sunday night, police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people attending a Jason Aldean concert below the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 and injuring more than 500 more. 

Listen to the entire call HERE:

  • Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  "Mars just fell into the earth," he told NBC News. "We're completely dumbfounded." 

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

  • Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

