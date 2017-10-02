Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting

Two country singers on the bill at the Route 91 Harvest Festival have described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas hotel rained gunfire down on thousands of music fans.

Tyler Reeve says he was backstage when a volley of shots rang out Sunday night during a performance by Jason Aldean. He and other singers took cover in a trailer while bullets struck tour buses, equipment cases and the stage.

He called the scene a war zone with bodies everywhere. Dylan Schneider, another singer who also performed that day, says he took cover under bleachers near the stage before he started "running for my life."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)