Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee.

The Long Beach Post reports Parker had been in Las Vegas helping a friend celebrate her birthday.

According to the police department, Parker was a records technician at the Manhattan Beach Police Department, where she had worked as a civilian officer for 10 years. She was known as the "matron" of the department.

Police in Las Vegas continue to investigate the deadly shooting Sunday that killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others. The mass shooting, which began as singer Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, is being called the worst in United States history.

We are working now to learn more details about Parker. As we learn more we will update this story.