Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee.

The Long Beach Post reports Parker had been in Las Vegas helping a friend celebrate her birthday. 

According to the police department, Parker was a records technician at the Manhattan Beach Police Department, where she had worked as a civilian officer for 10 years. She was known as the "matron" of the department.

 Police in Las Vegas continue to investigate the deadly shooting Sunday that killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others. The mass shooting, which began as singer Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, is being called the worst in United States history.

We are working now to learn more details about Parker. As we learn more we will update this story.

  Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin. 

  Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

  Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler

    LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news.  Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting.  "Mars just fell into the earth," he told NBC News. "We're completely dumbfounded." 

  In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

  Spokane police investigating shooting on Crestline

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Crestline Street north of Lincoln Monday morning.  Details are sparse but police say they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

