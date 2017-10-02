Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting

Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shootingPosted: Updated:
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.>>
Brother says Las Vegas shooting suspect was high stakes gambler
LAS VEGAS - The brother of the man suspected of opening fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring hundreds more, says he was stunned when he heard the news. Eric Hudson Paddock of Orlando, Florida, said he had "no idea" why his brother committed the shooting. “Mars just fell into the earth,” he told NBC News. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”>>
Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS
UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.>>
CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas
NEW YORK - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters.">>
The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.>>
In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.>>
Spokane police investigating shooting on Crestline
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Crestline Street north of Lincoln Monday morning. Details are sparse but police say they responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.>>
Cheney woman killed Las Vegas concert shooting
We have just learned a woman from Cheney is among the at least 59 people killed at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Officials with the Manhattan Beach Police Department say Rachael Parker, 33, was killed Sunday night. Parker grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School before moving to Long Beach where she served as a Manhattan Beach Police Department Employee.>>
GoFundMe page set up for Las Vegas mass shooting victims
LAS VEGAS - Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo have created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting. "The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K," Sisolak wrote in a tweet. The fundraising goal is $500,000.>>
Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two country singers on the bill at the Route 91 Harvest Festival have described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas hotel rained gunfire down on thousands of music fans. Tyler Reeve says he was backstage when a volley of shots rang out Sunday night during a performance by Jason Aldean.>>
LISTEN: Police response during Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.>>
Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty's death to CBS
UPDATE: A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker.>>
The Latest: Sheriff says 59 dead, 527 injured in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.>>
Two people killed in crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two people have been killed in a crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. East and westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 between Sherman Avenue (Exit 15) and Mullan Road (Exit 17). The crash happened in a construction zone. We're told no construction workers were hit. Officials are working to notify the next of kin.>>
Man pleads guilty to Seattle-area dismemberment slaying
SEATTLE (AP) - A man has admitted to killing a woman in her suburban home last year and then dumping her remains in a Seattle recycling bin. The Seattle Times reports that John Robert Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in King County Superior Court. He was charged with killing Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old registered nurse.>>
